What’s leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in August

As the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime in August.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, Prime Video, and Netflix, check out our respective ‘what’s coming to’ posts.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Prime Video and Crave in August.
Netflix
- Prison Break: Seasons 1-5 (August 14th)
- Wheel of Fortune: Season 35-37 (August 24th)
- Chicago Fire: Seasons 1-4 (August 31st)
Prime Video
- The Big Sick (August 1st)
- Baronness Von Sketch Show: Season 4 (August 5th)
- The Craft: Legacy (August 19th)
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer (September 1st)
- Bones (September 15th)
Crave
- It’s Complicated (August 4th)
- Lion (August 9th)
- Enchantimals: Secrets of Snow Valley (August 14th)
- I Propose We Never See Each Other Again After Tonight (August 21st)
Wonder Woman 1984 (August 21st)
- Yes Man (August 21st)
- Untouchable (August 21st)
- 19-2 Seasons: 13 (August 31st)
- Arab Blues (August 31st)
- Before You Know It (August 31st)
- Beginners (August 31st)
- Framing John Delorean (August 31st)
- Girl (August 31st)
- Greener Grass (August 31st)
- Holmes (August 31st)
- Holmes for the Holiday (August 31st)
- Odd Man Rush (August 31st)
- Spiral (August 31st)
- The Doorman (August 31st)
- The Goldbergs: Seasons 1-5 (August 31st)
- The Rest of Us (August 31st)
- The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009) (August 31st)
- 2 Guns (August 31st)
- 300: Rise of An Empire (August 31st)
- A Scanner Darkly, (August 31st)
- Across the Line (August 31st)
- American Pie 2 (August 31st)
- American Reunion (August 31st)
- Beasts of the Southern Wild (August 31st)
- Being Julia (August 31st)
- Blindness (August 31st)
- Born to be Blue (August 31st)
- Happythankyoumoreplease (August 31st)
- Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (August 31st)
- The Day After Tomorrow (August 31st)
- Van Wilder: Party Liaison (August 31st)
- Wow! Wow! Wubbzy!: Season 2 (August 31st)
- Watchman: Director’s Cut (August 31st)