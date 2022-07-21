dbrand launches Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skins for Pixel 6 line

dbrand is launching a collection of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skins for the Pixel 6, 6 Pro and 6a. Inspired by the popular mass media franchise, users can now style their smartphones as Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo.

The Toronto accessory company is widely known for its skins, accessories, and other tech products. Now, the company is launching a new line of skins that oozes nostalgia for the early 90s.

Each Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle harkens to one of the iconic characters. The backing features an appropriate green colour. The skin features a coloured band across the Pixel 6a’s camera array, representing one of the four turtles. Of course, blue represents Leonardo, while Raphael is known for his red, Donatello’s purple and Michelangelo always sports orange.

Sadly, there are no skins available for Casey Jones fans. Skins for Shredder, April O’Neil, and Splinter are also unavailable. That said, these TMNT skins will be perfect when taking ‘shell-fies’ with a slice of pizza.

The aptly named TMNP skins are available for preorder now. dbrand lists the skins for $24.95 and says shipments will begin in “early August.”

In recent news, the company also began selling Something skins inspired by the Nothing Phone 1 smartphone. These skins harken to the company’s transparent design of the device.

Of course, dbrand also gained notoriety after launching custom PlayStation 5 console covers dubbed Darkplates. After running into some legal issues with Sony, dbrand relaunched the covers with an altered design.

Image credit: dbrand

Source: dbrand