Pokémon Puzzle League is heading to Nintendo Switch Online’s Expansion Pack

Pokémon Puzzle League is on the way to Nintendo Switch on July 15th.

This is an N64 puzzle-matching game that features the anime’s Ash, Brock and Misty as they compete for the title of Pokémon Puzzle Master.

Join Ash, Brock, and Misty as they gather in Puzzle Village to compete for the title of Pokémon Puzzle Master! Pokémon Puzzle League is coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 7/15! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/GRC9xa09Zl — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 8, 2022

Nintendo’s ‘Expansion Pack’ online tier costs $63.99 for a 12-month individual membership (one account) or $99.99 for a 12-month Family Membership (up to eight accounts).

Recently, Pokémon Snap was added to the Nintendo Switch Expansion Pack as well.

Image Credit: Nintendo

Source: Nintendo