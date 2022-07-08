Epic Games offering Killing Floor 2, Ancient Enemy and more free until July 14

Epic Games has unleashed some free games for players along with a sale on some games until July 14th at 11 am EST. There will also be free games available as of July 14th.
Here’s a list of games that are free or on sale:
- The Crew 2 (on sale for $13.99 until July 13th)
- Century Age of Ashes
- Ancient Enemy
- Killing Floor 2
Also available for free July 14th – July 21st:
For more information, check out the details on Epic Games’ website.
Image Credit: Epic Games
Sources: Epic Games Via: Red Flag Deals