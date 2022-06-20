Samsung’s CES-revealed Odyssey Neo G85NB coming to Canada in July

Samsung has just revealed that its 240Hz 4K gaming monitor, the Odyssey Neo G85NB will release in Canada in July 2022.

The Odyssey Neo G85NB is a 32-inch monitor with an impressive 3,840 x 2,160 1000R curved display, a design that matches the human viewing angles and depth perception better than shallower curves.

Alongside the 240Hz refresh rate, the monitor also features an impressive 1ms response time, providing a perfect combination between quality and performance. “Together with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, the gaming monitor’s outstanding 4K 240Hz refresh rate and ultra-low 1ms response time allow players to get real-world accuracy to maximize their potential and compete at the highest level in any gaming environment,” reads Samsung’s blog.

The monitor features built-in “CoreSync” lighting on the rear, that shines whatever colour is on your screen onto the wall behind your monitor, kind of like the Govee Flow Pro Light Bars.

Additionally, the monitor has a matte layer on top of the display, “which provides both anti-glare and anti-reflection protection, minimizing distractions and keeping users focused on the content in front of them.”

The Odyssey Neo G85NB can be height, title and swivel adjusted, alongside VESA-compliant mounting.

“The G85NB was recently recognized for its innovative technology and named a winner in the CES 2022 Best of Innovation gaming category, as well as being a CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree, also in the gaming category,” says Samsung.

The monitor includes a Display Port 1.4, an HDMI 2.1 port and two USB3.0 ports.

The Odyssey Neo G85NB will be released in Canada in July 2022. MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung regarding pricing.

In addition to the G85NB, Samsung is also releasing the 4K 165Hz G75NB and the Full HD 240Hz G40B in July. Read more about the monitors here.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung