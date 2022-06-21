Samsung’s new new ViewFinity S8 lineup is releasing globally in June

Samsung has just unveiled its latest line of content creator-centric monitors. The new lineup, called the ViewFinity S8 includes a 27 and 32-inch monitor with productivity at its core.

“ViewFinity is the summation of Samsung’s goal to deliver the most precise and functional monitors to businesses who require pinpoint accuracy and consistency throughout their work,” said Hyesung Ha, executive vice president of visual display business at Samsung Electronics. “We are proud to offer this monitor to designers, artists and professionals who will use our technology to create new ideas and experiences that realize their full potential.”

Samsung Electronics Extends 2022 ViewFinity Lineup To Empower Creative Professionals To Achieve Morehttps://t.co/tvojd42jW9 — Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) June 20, 2022

Both sizes feature an IPS LCD display and offer a 3,840 x 2,160 (UHD) resolution, accurate colours, professional factory calibration, and a matte finish. The monitors are also “PANTONE Validated,” which means, they can authentically reproduce more than 2,000 colours as well as display newly added 110 skin tone shades, as found in the “PANTONE SkinTone Guide.”

Additionally, ViewFinity S8 also earned the CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree in the Computer Peripherals & Accessories category. The 32-inch model is certified to VESA’s DisplayHDR 600 category and should be bright enough for HDR work, while the 27-inch counterpart complies with the more limited VESA DisplayHDR 400 category.

The monitor’s height and tilt can be adjusted, alongside support for a VESA mount. “It can be used as an all-in-one dock for desktops or laptops for simplified workstations at home or the office. Also, users can connect the monitor with a single USB Type-C cable, enabling display signals, 10Gbps data transfers, fast internet speeds via an Ethernet connection and fast charging with up to 90W power,” reads Samsung’s blog post about the new line.

The ViewFinity S8 lineup will be available globally end of June. MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung regarding Canadian pricing and availability.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung