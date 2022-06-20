Diablo Immortal earned $24 million in its first two weeks of release

It’s only been two weeks since the release of Blizzard’s Diablo Immortal, and the game has already earned well over $20 million USD (roughly $25 million CAD).

According to Appmagic, Diablo Immortal earned about $24 million USD (around $31.22 million CAD) via in-app purchases, with three percent of that revenue coming from Canada. The popular mobile game was downloaded about 8.5 million times, according to GameDev Reports.

The majority of the revenue also comes from Apple’s App Store at $13 million USD, (about $16.9 million CAD) and $11 million USD (around $14.3 million) from Google Play.

The last game mobile game released by Blizzard was Hearthstone, which earned over $5 million USD (approximately $6.5 million CAD).

Diablo Immortal is available for free on the App Store and Google Play. Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard in January through a deal valued at $68.7 billion USD (about $85.96 billion CAD).

Image Credit: Blizzard

Sources: Appmagic, GameDev Reports Via: Engadget