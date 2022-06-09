Telus is expanding its PureFibre network to Quebec’s Granit region

Telus is investing $14 million to bring its PureFibre network to Quebec’s Granit region.

The network will be available in Frontenac, Lac-Mégantic and Sainte-Cécile-de-Whitton and households on the outskirts of Audet and Lac-Drolet.

The investment is paired with similar announcements made by the Governments of Quebec and Canada. Most recently, the two governments invested $400,000 to bring high-speed internet to 55 rural households in Quebec.

The investments from Telus and the two government bodies will lead to the company’s PureFibre network deploying to 1,500 families and businesses.

“Today, broadband connectivity is more than a commodity: it is necessary for our work, entertainment, education and access to improved healthcare,” Nathalie Dionne, Telus’ interim vice-president of home solutions and customer excellence in Quebec, said.

“Most importantly, it empowers our regions to grow, fast-track their environmental transition and dynamically promote their attractions.”

Telus made similar announcements in other regions of Quebec, including the Chaudière-Appalaches region and the North Shore region.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Telus