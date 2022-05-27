Telus invests millions to bring its PureFibre and 5G networks to Quebec’s North Shore region

Telus is investing $8 million to bring its PureFibre and 5G networks to the North Shore region in Quebec.

Telus will make the networks available in the Innu community of Ekuanitshit and the municipalities of Longue-Pointe-de-Mingan and Port-Menier.

“Today, broadband connectivity is more than a commodity: it is necessary to our work, entertainment, education and access to improved healthcare,” Nathalie Dionne, Telus’ interim vice-president of home solutions in Quebec, said. “Most importantly, it empowers our regions to grow, fast-track their environmental transition and dynamically promote their attractions.”

The funding is paired with a $3 million investment from the Governments of Canada and Quebec to bridge the digital divide in the province.

Collectively, the investments will benefit 600 families and businesses in the Innu community of Ekuanitshit and Longue-Pointe-de-Mingan.

The Vancouver-based telecom giant also made a similar announcement for the Lower St. Lawrence region, investing $20 million.

Source: Telus