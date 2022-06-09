Sony’s PlayStation 5 is now in stock at Walmart

Update 06/09/2022 11:35pm ET: Both console bundles are sold out.

If you’ve been trying to get your hands on Sony’s PlayStation 5, now is your chance.

The disc version of the sought-after console is currently in stock at Walmart Canada for $779. This bundle includes a copy of Horizon Forbidden West and an additional ‘Starlight Blue’ PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller.

A second disc bundle that includes a PlayStation 5, an extra ‘Cosmic Red’ DualSense gamepad and a controller charging station is also available for $749 at Walmart.

Walmart says that multiple orders will be cancelled and that there’s a limit of one purchase per household. Following purchase, a confirmation email will be sent out that includes a shipping timeline.

🇨🇦RESTOCK ALERT🇨🇦 The #HorizonForbiddenWest PS5 bundle is now in stock ONLINE ONLY at Walmart Canada. Supplies are limited. Multiple orders will be cancelled. Limit 1 per household. Please check your confirmation email for shipping timelines. 🏹: https://t.co/wuUrXgcyPd pic.twitter.com/JNTNzYprKm — Walmart Canada Gaming (@WalmartCAGaming) June 9, 2022

This story will be updated when the PlayStation 5 bundle is sold out.

Image credit: WalmartCAGaming

Source: WalmartCAGaming