Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G is on sale at Best Buy

Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G is currently on sale at Best Buy.

The March 2022-released mid-range smartphone is available for $459.99, marking a $130 discount from the original $589.99 price tag.

In addition to the discount on the unlocked smartphone, Best Buy is also offering a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 in BlackOnyx colourway with the purchase.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos, four rear cameras and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage up to 1TB, alongside a 5,000mAh battery with 25W Super Fast charging.

Learn more about the device, or purchase it for $459.99 at Best Buy here.



MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Best Buy