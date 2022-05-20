Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with battery life improvements

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip has finally been announced, and as expected, the chip offers better performance and battery life over its predecessor.

Additionally, Qualcomm says that the new processor features a 10 percent speed increase, 20 percent higher performance-per-watt for AI and boasts a 30 percent power reduction, which should offer you an extra hour of battery life.

In Q3, Qualcomm expects partners like Asus, Honor, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo and Xiaomi to include the chip in their devices. Rumours point to Samsung also using the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 this summer in its yet-to-be-announced foldable devices.

Qualcomm has also announced the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 for upper-mid-range Android devices. It features an upgraded GPU that’s 20 percent faster than its predecessor’s GPU and AI processing that’s 30 percent quicker. With the 7 series, you’ll also be able to shoot simultaneously from three cameras. Other new features include on-chip security upgrades and share audio upgrades.

The first Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 phones will start releasing in June from brands like Honor, Xiaomi and Oppo. However, it’s highly unlikely any of these devices will make their way to Canada.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Qualcomm