Best Buy’s ‘Yellow Tag’ Sale offers solid discounts on essential tech

Starting today until Thursday, May 26th, Best Buy Canada is hosting its Yellow Tag’ sale with major tech essentials available at a discounted price.

Check out some of the standout deals from the sale below:

Blue Microphones Yeti USB Microphone – Blackout Edition: $119.99 (save $10)

Logitech HD Webcam (C615): $39.99 (save $10)

Razer Basilisk Ultimate 20000 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $119.98 (save $5)

SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL Backlit Mechanical Tactile Gaming Keyboard: $49.99 (save $10)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – White: $169.99 (save $70)

Google Nest Wire-Free Video Doorbell – White: $179.99 (save $60)

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display with Google Assistant – Charcoal: $64.99 (save $35)

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat (3rd Generation) – Stainless Steel: $279.99 (save $49)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm Smartwatch w/ HR Monitor & Extra Strap -Black/Grey: $439.99 (save $30)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm Smartwatch w/ HR Monitor & Extra Strap -Black/White: $399.99 (save $20)

Garmin vivoactive 4S 40mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Light Gold/Dust Rose: $299.99 (save $100)

iRobot Roomba i8+ (Plus) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal – Medium Silver: $799.99 (save $300)

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty Robot Vacuum – Black: $549.99 (save $126)

KitchenAid Custom Stand Mixer – 4.5Qt – 325-Watt – Metallic Chrome: $349.99 (save $150)

Bella Pro Flex Dual Zone Touchscreen Air Fryer – 8.5L (9QT): $179.99 (save $170)

Seagate One Touch 4TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (STKC4000404) – Grey: $109.99 (save $10)

WD My Passport 2TB USB Portable External Hard Drive (WDBYVG0020BBK-WESN) – Black: Available for $79.99

Hydrow Magnetic Rowing Machine: $2,354.99 (save $640)

NordicTrack Commercial S10i Studio Cycle Exercise Bike with 1-Year iFit Subscription – 2021 Model: $1,299.97 (save $450)

Napoleon Rogue SE 525 76500 BTU Propane BBQ with Grill Cover: $1,549.99 (save $50)

Check out the full ‘Yellow Tag’ sale page here.

