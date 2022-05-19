fbpx
Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra is boring

It shouldn't be, but it is

By Brad Bennett @thebradfad
May 19, 20224:18 PM EDT
When Samsung released the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the company shipped me the smartphone by mistake (despite the fact that I cancelled my order), so after playing with the device for two weeks, here are my thoughts.

Note: I filmed this video back in March, but didn’t edit it until now. I hope you enjoy ✌️.

Overall, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is a beast of a phone, and both my girlfriend and I miss its 10x zoom lens a lot. However, that’s the issue with the S22 Ultra. It offers so many features that it’s bound to make people want it, but it’s also costly.

If money is no object, this is fine, but the device doesn’t cut any corners, so there’s not a price to performance sweet spot with the S22 Ultra — it costs the most and does the most.

It’s smart that Samsung decided to revitalize its Note line of smartphones under the guise of an S22 Ultra, but at the same time, this also makes the device feel boring because it looks like the Note 20 Ultra and acts like and S21 Ultra.

