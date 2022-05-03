Lightsabers are coming back to Fortnite for two weeks

May the Fourth is tomorrow, and Fortnite knows how to mark the occasion in style.

Fortnite is unvaulting a bunch of old in-game Star Wars-themed items today, until May 17th along with several old Star Wars skins that will be available in the item shop.

Returning to Fortnite from a galaxy far, far away… Lightsabers are back! Hop in now to use the Lightsaber item, complete limited time quests, and more! Access more: https://t.co/WEl1rwsefc pic.twitter.com/GtKS2ikoAw — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 3, 2022

Making a return are Luke Skywalker, Kylo Ren, Mace Windu and Obi-Wan’s Lightsabers along with the E-11 Blaster Rifle that can be found in chests, on the ground and in exchange for gold bars at Stormtroopers’ checkpoints around the map.

Additionally, anyone who joined Fortnite recently and was unable to cop the previous Star Wars drops, now is your chance. Outfits for the Imperial Stormtrooper, Kylo Ren, Zorii Bliss, Finn, Rey, Sith Trooper, Boba Fett, Fennec Shand and Krrsantan would be making a return over the course of the next two weeks.

Learn more about all returning items and outfits here.

Image credit: Epic Games

Source: Epic Games