Third-gen AirPods available for all-time low at Amazon

Apple’s 2021-released third-gen AirPods are currently available for an all-time low price at Amazon.

Regularly available for $239, the new AirPods are currently listed for $199.99, marking a $39 or 16 percent discount. For reference, other websites, including Best Buy and Apple’s webstore, have the third-gen AirPods listed for $239.

The wireless earbuds don’t offer noise cancellation but do boast spatial audio head tracking and sports Apple’s H1 chip. The buds offer six hours of playback on a single charge, and up to 30 hours with the charging case.

“The small size of the case combined with the effortless wearability of AirPods made them my go-to wireless earbuds pick up almost every time I left the house,” said MobileSyrup staff reporter Bradley Bennet who gave the third-gen AirPods a 9/10 rating. Read the review below or purchase the 2021-released third-gen AirPods from Amazon here.