OnePlus 10 Ultra reportedly in testing phase with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+

It looks like the OnePlus 10 series could expand.

According to the young Yogesh Brar, OnePlus’ flagship series will get a new ‘Ultra’ flagship variant in the near future.

So the OnePlus Ultra flagship is getting into testing phase, focus on cameras & SD 8 Gen 1+ OnePlus 10 – D9000/SD 8 Gen 1 (depending on market) D8000 and SD888 in more Mid-range phones like Nord series 7 Gen 1 phone being planned. Complicated timelines & products overall — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) May 3, 2022

The OnePlus 10 Ultra is reportedly in the testing phase, and focuses on camera improvements and a features a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor. It’s worth noting that Qualcomm has yet to officially announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset. For context, the OnePlus 10 Pro features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

It’s unclear when the 10 Ultra will launch or if it will even come to Canada. That said, according to XDADevelopers, OnePlus reportedly aims to launch the device in August or September.

Source: Yogesh Brar, XDA Developers