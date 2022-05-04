Apple now offering a 3-metre braided Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable for $199

Apple is now offering a 3-metre Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable in Canada, following the release of its 1.8-metre variation. The Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable was launched with the Studio Display and Mac Studio last month.

Prior to the new 3-metre offering, Apple only sold a 1.8-meter cord. While it certainly didn’t possess the same $199 price tag, it is available for $159. To justify its premium price tag, the cord features a braided design to help with durability and few other core features.

A quick glance at the product page shows that the Thunderbolt 4 Pro offers:

Transfer speeds of up to 40Gb/s

USB 3.1 Gen 2 transfer speeds of up to 10Gb/s

DisplayPort video output (HBR3)

Thunderbolt (USB-C) connectivity alongside USB devices and displays (Studio Display, Pro Display XDR, etc.)

Up to 100W of power

In addition, the cable can daisy-chain with up to six Thunderbolt 3 devices.

The listing was first spotted by MacGeneration and later translated by 9to5Mac.

The immediate need for a 3-metre long Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable may not be for everyone. Apple’s Studio Display does include a Thunderbolt cable out of the box. However, it only measures at 1-metre. On the other hand, the new Mac Studio does not include one in the box.

Image credit: Apple

Via: 9to5Mac