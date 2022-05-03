New Apple Arcade arrivals for May include Goat Simulator and Warped Kart Racers

A shortlist of new games has been announced for Apple Arcade in May. Throughout the month, four additional titles are due to hit Apple’s gaming service.

The new list of games set for Apple Arcade includes Warped Kart Racers. This kart racer pits iconic characters from 20th Television animated series like Family Guy, American Dad, Solar Opposites, and King of the Hill. There are clear inspirations from Mario Kart and other racers alike.

This title is likely most notable as it features characters like Peter Griffin, Hank Hill, and more. Players have access to solo and multiplayer races across 16 various maps, all inspired by the fan-beloved series. Warped Kart Racers launches on Apple Arcade on May 20th.

Additional games in the lineup include BadLand Party an atmospheric platformer with multiplayer components. This title arrives on Apple Arcade on May 6th.

The cult classic Goat Simulator+ is also arriving on Apple Arcade on May 13th. Developed by Coffee Stain Publishing, players navigate open maps as a goat, completing puzzles and causing destruction along the way. Although the game has a ton of bugs, they add to the hilarious and absurd nature of the game. It’s now a cult hit on consoles and PC.

Finally, Pro Darts 2022+ debuts at the end of the month on May 27th. This title features traditional darts gameplay across a variety of 3D environments. It allows for custom matches with friends and league play as well.

Apple Arcade continuously adds new titles to its service. Most recently, Noodlecake Studios launched Moonshot – A Journey Home.

Apple Arcade is available in Canada for $5.99/month.

Image credit: Coffee Stain Publishing

Via: The Verge