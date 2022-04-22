Noodlecake Studios launches Moonshot – A Journey Home on Apple Arcade

Noodlecake Studios has launched Moonshot – A Journey Home on Apple Arcade. The Canadian studio is known for developing a bevy of games including Nuts.

Morsel Interactive, a small, two-person team consisting of Milan Cubic and Valentina Bregovic, developed the title after launching the Vibe Camera photo app on iOS. Moonshot is described as a mini-golf game in space.

The game features a physics-based slingshot mechanic where players fire Moon Pi, a young moon, across a wide universe. Additionally, Moonshot – A Journey Home features a story in which Moon Pi hopes to return to Mother Earth.

“Players will launch themselves past other planets’ gravity fields, all while avoiding dangerous traps like black holes, aliens and other strange space phenomena in their quest back to Mother Earth,” the game’s description reads.

Moonshot features 126 levels across seven unique worlds and 50 unlockable achievements. Additionally, players can take part in special events each week to unlock prizes and skins for Moon Pi.

Finally, on top of launching Moonshot – A Journey Home, new content updates on Apple Arcade include:

Bloons TD 6+: new UI changes, a new beginner map, hero, and boss.

Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis: introduces Eliza’s five-episode story, a new character, a new court, new customizations, new daily quests and weekly events, and more.

Star Trek: Legends — newly added Hero

Spire Blast: a new world with 30 new levels, 10 new challenge levels, and limited-time challenge events

Zen Pinball Party: newly added Williams Pinball: Champion Pub table

As Moonshot – A Journey Home is an Apple Arcade Original, the game is playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Apple Arcade is available for $5.99/month.

Image credit: Noodlecake Studios

Source: Apple