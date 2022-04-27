Fido removes 8GB plan from its website

Fido has changed its 8GB data, talk, and text plan.

The plan now includes 10GB of data for an extra dollar. The original 8GB plan was $55 a month. The addition of 2GB of data has seen the price increase to $56 a month.

The 10GB plan isn’t listed as a promotional option and seems to replace the original 8GB offer.

Fido isn’t the only flanker brand to increase its prices. Virgin Plus recently removed several limited-time offers and hiked its most affordable plan by $2 a month.

