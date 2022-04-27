Virgin Plus hikes the cost of its most affordable plan for the second time in two weeks

Virgin Plus has made its most affordable data plan more expensive.

The company’s pay-per-use data plan now costs $32 a month, a $1 increase.

This is the second time in two weeks the company has increased the plan’s cost.

MobileSyrup reported the plan’s cost rose to $31 on April 13th, up from the original $30 price tag.

The flanker brand is following in stride with Fido, which also increased its 8GB data plan prices by $1. However, the price increase comes with an additional 2GB of data, so the better deal is evident here.

You can check out Virgin’s plans here.