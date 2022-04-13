Virgin Plus removes several limited-time offers, hikes its $30 plan by $1 a month

Virgin Plus has removed several limited-time options from its website.

Bell’s flanker brand allows customers to get plans in two categories: new phone purchases or bring your own phone.

Under the ‘bringing your own phone’ option, there’s a value plan and a starter plan.

The cheapest value plan used to start at $26 a month and offered pay-per-use data. Virgin Plus listed the offer as limited-time but has now removed it from its website.

Virgin has also removed various other limited-time options:

6GB data for $39/month

10GB data for $44/month

12GB data for $48/month

The company has also increased its regular pay-per-use data offering from $30 a month to $31.

The only limited-time option active under this section is the $55 10GB data plan. Also listed as a limited-time option, the plan offers 8GB of data, plus a 2GB bonus.

The ‘getting a new phone’ side also offered a $26 a month plan, but that also appears to have been removed.

You can check out Virgin’s plans here.