Gaming

Nintendo confirms Super Mario movie has been delayed to 2023

We'll have to wait a little longer for Chris Pratt's Oscar-worthy turn as the iconic plumber

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Apr 26, 202212:28 PM EDT
Super Mario 64 Jack Black burns Chris Pratt

Illumination’s animated Super Mario movie has been delayed.

In an April 25th tweet, Nintendo confirmed that the film, which was originally set to hit theatres in December 2022, will now open on April 7th in North America.

A reason for the delay wasn’t provided, but Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario, apologized in the tweet and promised “it will be well worth the wait.”

While we’ve known about the Mario movie for years now, we haven’t actually seen any footage or even a still image from it. Last September, Nintendo finally revealed the main voice cast for the film, which includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Jack Black as Bowser and Canada’s own Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

