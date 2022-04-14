Chatr offers 2GB of bonus data in flash sale that expires April 18th

Chatr Mobile is offering 2GB of bonus data on select plans for the next four days.

The bonus data will apply for a six-month period. The offer expires on April 18th.

It’s available on the following plans:

2.5 GB for $35/ month

4.5GB for $40/ month

10 GB for $50/ month

15GB for $60/month

20GB for $70/ month

The deal isn’t available on the 500MB $25/ month plan.

The flash sale appears to celebrate Vaisakhi, an important occasion for many following the Sikh and Hindu religions.

The Rogers flanker brand isn’t a stranger to such sales. The company recently offered a 3GB flash sale that ended March 31st and a 4GB sale that ended March 21st.

You can view Chatr’s plans here.