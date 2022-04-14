Walmart Canada opens sustainable grocery distribution centre in Surrey, B.C.

Walmart Canada has opened the doors to its brand new sustainable grocery distribution centre. Located in Surrey, B.C., the 300,000 square foot facility is the latest venture in the company’s supply chain growth.

Walmart Canada has pledged a $3.5 billion investment in growing its distribution. As such, the Surrey Grocery Distribution Centre was built for $175 million. Walmart Canada promises the employment of more than 250 associates once the facility is fully operational.

The grocery distribution centre is set to provide pantry items, fresh grocery goods, and frozen items to 45 Walmart locations in B.C. Prior to opening this facility, distribution stemmed from long hauls from Alberta. Opening the doors to the new centre reduces the company’s carbon footprint.

“We’re incredibly proud of our new sustainability-focused and technology-enabled distribution centre in Surrey,” Horacio Barbeito, president and CEO of Walmart Canada said in a statement. ” Facilities like this one are an investment in the community, our associates and customers and allow our suppliers to get their products into the hands of Canadians across the country even faster. We continue to strengthen our world-class supply chain to ensure Canadians have access to the products they need in a way that’s fast, efficient and minimizes our impact on the environment so that they can live better.”

Walmart Canada provided a breakdown of some of the notable sustainability features of the facility. The Surrey Grocery Distribution Centre features LED lighting and smart controls. The company claims this will reduce energy consumption by 70 percent. Walmart Canada also utilizes efficient refrigeration systems that use environmentally preferable CFC-free carbon dioxide. Plus, the facility utilizes an HVAC system to reclaim heat rejected from the refrigeration system for under-floor heating. Finally, Walmart Canada states that it is on track to becoming a zero-waste facility.

Once fully operational, the facility will be able to process 150,000 order picks per day. Additionally, It serves as a future hub for Walmart Canada’s EV fleet, including semi-trucks.

Source: Walmart Canada

Image credit: Walmart Canada