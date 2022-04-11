Ericsson announces ‘indefinite suspension’ of business in Russia

Telecommunications company Ericsson has indefinitely suspended business in Russia.

According to a press release, the company has put its 600 employees on paid leave.

“Ericsson is engaging with customers and partners regarding the indefinite suspension of the affected business,” the company said in a statement. “The priority is to focus on the safety and well-being of Ericsson employees in Russia and they will be placed on paid leave.”

According to Reuters, the suspension comes six weeks after the company started to review how Western sanctions on Russia would impact its operations in the country.

The company says it put aside provisions in Swedish Krona worth $95 million USD to cover possible losses by cancelling activity in Russia.

Ericsson stopped customer deliveries in February.

Various other large companies, including Sony and Google, have suspended sales in Russia.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Ericsson, Reuters