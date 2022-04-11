Twitter reverses decision on how deleted embedded Tweets appear on external websites

After changing how deleted Tweets embedded on external websites look earlier last week, it appears like Twitter is Ctrl+Z-ing its decision amid critical feedback.

Last week, we reported that embedded Tweets, such as the ones on MobileSyrup or any other publication’s stories that have been deleted since being embedded now show up either as a blank white box or as the Tweet link. This resulted in a big gap in stories, where the absence of embedded Tweets could serve as a lack of context. Now, as reported by The Verge, Twitter is undoing the change, and deleted embedded Tweets will once again show up as unformatted text.

“After considering the feedback we heard, we’re rolling back this change for now while we explore different options,” said a Twitter spokesperson in a statement to The Verge. “We appreciate those who shared their points of view — your feedback helps us make Twitter better.”

Embedded Tweets that have been deleted would now show up with the original text from the Tweet, along with their author and publishing date. According to Twitter senior product manager Eleanor Harding, the initial change was implemented to “better respect when people have chosen to delete their Tweets,” and it seems like Twitter has temporarily reversed its decision until it finds a better way to implement the change.

This comes soon after Twitter announced that it will finally add the long-requested edit button to the platform.

