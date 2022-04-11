Vivo announces X Fold with two ultrasonic fingerprint scanners

China-based smartphone maker Vivo has announced a new foldable smartphone. While the phone is in no way coming to Canada, it’s some interesting hardware worth looking at.

Dubbed the Vivo X Fold, the device folds like the Galaxy Fold 3, featuring a smartphone screen on the outside and a tablet-sized folding display on the inside. The outside display sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED panel that takes up the entirety of the front. Additionally, it has a 21:9 aspect ratio, similar to some of the slimmer handsets on the market, like the Motorola One Vision and the Sony Xperia 1 III. The foldable display sports an 8.03-inch 120Hz OLED panel with a 2160 x 1,916-pixel resolution.

Like Samsung, Vivo uses an ultra-thin glass on the folding panel that’s certified for up to 300,000 folds, which equals up to 80 folds per day for ten years. Vivo is also saying that the inside screen has a “crease-free” design, which, if true, is pretty spectacular. Additionally, the handset sports two ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanners, one for each display. That’s pretty rare as most foldables use physical fingerprint scanners still. Furthermore, the phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 4,600mAh battery, 66W charging and 50W wireless charging.

Alongside these top-of-the-line features, the X Fold sports a 50-megapixel primary shooter, 48-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with a 2x telephoto lens and an 8-megapixel 5x periscope shooter. Both displays have hole-punch camera cutouts with 16-megapixel sensors.

Lastly, the X Fold comes with an alert/mute slider like OnePlus phones.