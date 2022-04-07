fbpx
Gaming

Elden Ring still one of the most downloaded games on PS Store in Canada

Gran Turismo 7, WWE 2K22 and GTA V are also high on the charts

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Apr 7, 20227:01 PM EDT
Elden Ring

Though Elden Ring came out at the end of February, the game is still leading the PlayStation charts in Canada and the U.S. Other titles that made the top 20 list include Gran Turismo 7, WWE 2K22, and Grand Theft Auto V.

Here are the top 20 games downloaded on PS5 and PS4.

PS5 games list:

  1. Elden Ring
  2. Gran Turismo 7
  3. WWE 2K22
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
  6. NBA 2K22
  7. Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin
  8. Horizon Forbidden West
  9. Ghostwire: Tokyo
  10. Sifu
  11. FIFA 22
  12. It Takes Two
  13. Madden NFL 22
  14. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  15. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  16. Among Us
  17. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  18. Dying Light 2
  19. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  20. Mortal Kombat 11

PS4 Games list

  1. Elden Ring
  2. WWE 2K22
  3. Gran Turismo 7
  4. NBA 2K22
  5. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. Minecraft
  8. FIFA 22
  9. Batman: Arkham Knight
  10. Horizon Forbidden West
  11. Madden NFL 22
  12. Marvel’s Spider-Man
  13. Star Wars Battlefront II
  14. Red Dead Redemption 2
  15. The Last of Us Part II
  16. Need for Speed Heat
  17. Among Us
  18. Cuphead
  19. The Sims 4
  20. The Forest

PS VR Games

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  4. Batman: Arkham VR
  5. Superhot VR
  6. Marvel’s Iron Man VR
  7. Creed: Rise to Glory
  8. Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
  9. Vacation Simulator
  10. Swordsman VR

Free-to-play (PS5 +PS4)

  1. Fortnite
  2. Apex Legends
  3. Call of Duty: Warzone
  4. Bleach Brave Souls Anime Game
  5. Rec Room
  6. Rocket League
  7. PUBG: Battlegrounds
  8. Destiny 2
  9. Genshin Impact
  10. Brawlhalla

Image credit: Bandai Namco

