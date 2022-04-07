Elden Ring still one of the most downloaded games on PS Store in Canada

Though Elden Ring came out at the end of February, the game is still leading the PlayStation charts in Canada and the U.S. Other titles that made the top 20 list include Gran Turismo 7, WWE 2K22, and Grand Theft Auto V.

Here are the top 20 games downloaded on PS5 and PS4.

PS5 games list:

Elden Ring Gran Turismo 7 WWE 2K22 Grand Theft Auto V Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands NBA 2K22 Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Horizon Forbidden West Ghostwire: Tokyo Sifu FIFA 22 It Takes Two Madden NFL 22 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Among Us Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Dying Light 2 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Mortal Kombat 11

PS4 Games list

Elden Ring WWE 2K22 Gran Turismo 7 NBA 2K22 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft FIFA 22 Batman: Arkham Knight Horizon Forbidden West Madden NFL 22 Marvel’s Spider-Man Star Wars Battlefront II Red Dead Redemption 2 The Last of Us Part II Need for Speed Heat Among Us Cuphead The Sims 4 The Forest

PS VR Games

Beat Saber Job Simulator Astro Bot Rescue Mission Batman: Arkham VR Superhot VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR Creed: Rise to Glory Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality Vacation Simulator Swordsman VR

Free-to-play (PS5 +PS4)

Fortnite Apex Legends Call of Duty: Warzone Bleach Brave Souls Anime Game Rec Room Rocket League PUBG: Battlegrounds Destiny 2 Genshin Impact Brawlhalla

Image credit: Bandai Namco