Elden Ring still one of the most downloaded games on PS Store in Canada

Though Elden Ring came out at the end of February, the game is still leading the PlayStation charts in Canada and the U.S. Other titles that made the top 20 list include Gran Turismo 7, WWE 2K22, and Grand Theft Auto V.
Here are the top 20 games downloaded on PS5 and PS4.
PS5 games list:
- Elden Ring
- Gran Turismo 7
- WWE 2K22
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- NBA 2K22
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Sifu
- FIFA 22
- It Takes Two
- Madden NFL 22
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Among Us
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Dying Light 2
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Mortal Kombat 11
PS4 Games list
- Elden Ring
- WWE 2K22
- Gran Turismo 7
- NBA 2K22
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- FIFA 22
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Madden NFL 22
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Last of Us Part II
- Need for Speed Heat
- Among Us
- Cuphead
- The Sims 4
- The Forest
PS VR Games
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Superhot VR
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
- Vacation Simulator
- Swordsman VR
Free-to-play (PS5 +PS4)
- Fortnite
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Bleach Brave Souls Anime Game
- Rec Room
- Rocket League
- PUBG: Battlegrounds
- Destiny 2
- Genshin Impact
- Brawlhalla
