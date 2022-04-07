How to watch the 2022 Canadian Game Awards and Canadian Indie Game Awards

The Canadian Game Awards is returning for a second year.

Organized by esports company Northern Arena, the show will honour Canada’s games, developers, esports players and personalities.

Like last year, it will be fully virtual, but a key difference is that there will be two ceremonies, both streamed on Twitch.

Canadian Indie Game Awards

The first is the Canadian Indie Game Awards, taking place on Thursday, April 7th at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT.

Hosted by host and presenter Camille Salazar Hadaway, the show is focused on games made by independent developers, including Inscryption (Vancouver’s Daniel Mullins), Moonglow Bay (Bunnyhug, an international team led by Canadian ex-pat Zach Soares) and Echo Generation (Toronto’s Cococucumber).

The five titles up for Indie Game of the Year are:

The Big Con (Toronto’s Mighty Yell)

Boyfriend Dungeon (Montreal’s Kitfox)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Vancouver’s Chicory Team)

Echo Generation (Cococucumber)

Moonglow Bay (Bunnyhug)

The full list of CIGA nominees can be found here.

Canadian Game Awards

The main show, meanwhile, is simply titled the Canadian Game Awards and will be held on Friday, April 8th. A pre-show will begin at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT before the main event at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Hosted by TSN Digital SportsCentre’s Marissa Roberto, the show will feature awards for both indie and AAA games, including the aforementioned Inscryption and Moonglow Bay, as well as titles like Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Quebec’s Eidos Montreal) and Far Cry 6 (Ontario’s Ubisoft Toronto).

The five games up for Game of the Year are:

Boyfriend Dungeon (Montreal’s KitFox)

Echo Generation (Cococucumber)

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto)

FIFA 2022 (EA Vancouver)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Quebec’s Eidos Montreal)

The full list of CGA nominees can be found here.

