Toronto is getting its own Pokémon-themed maid cafe from April 23-24

Scarborough, Ontario is getting its own Pokémon-themed Japanese maid cafe later this month.

The pop-up will be available from Saturday, April 23rd to Sunday, April 24th at the Oishiii Sweets Cafe on 3376 Kennedy Rd. Unit 2. The maid cafe will be inspired by the cosplay genre concept that involves servers dressing up as maids but in the theme of Pokémon.

The maids will offer table-side games and entertainment.

The idea behind it is the maids/servers will be Pokémon, and the guests are trainers. Guests will have admission to the cafe for one hour, and the $60 tickets include Japanese-inspired treats, drinks and a mini-performance. Additionally, there will be merchandise to purchase.

In the past, Oishii Sweets Café also held a Sailor Moon-themed cafe.

Like any other restaurant, guests have to refrain from asking the servers for any personal information or touching them.

Via: The Daily Hive