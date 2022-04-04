Squid Game creator’s upcoming film ‘Killing Old People Club’ will be even more violent

Netflix hit, Squid Game, is full of death, but the series’ creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, is working on something even more violent.

Dong-hyuk is already writing a new 25-page script for Killing Old People Club, a film inspired by an Umberto Eco novel, according to Variety.

“It will be more violent than ‘Squid Game,” teased Dong-hyuk to Variety. He also made a joke about needing to hide from old people once the movie releases. Dong-hyuk says that this will be “another controversial film,” and that it currently has the working title K.O Club.

Dong-hyuk hopes that the new show will be available on Netflix by 2024.

Squid Game evolved into a worldwide phenomenon that was streamed by 111 million viewers when the series launched in the fall of last year.

Source: Variety