fbpx
News

Squid Game creator’s upcoming film ‘Killing Old People Club’ will be even more violent

The creator jokes that he'll need to hide from old people when the film releases

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Apr 4, 20226:54 PM EDT
0 comments
Squid Game

Netflix hit, Squid Game, is full of death, but the series’ creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, is working on something even more violent.

Dong-hyuk is already writing a new 25-page script for Killing Old People Club, a film inspired by an Umberto Eco novel, according to Variety.

“It will be more violent than ‘Squid Game,” teased Dong-hyuk to Variety. He also made a joke about needing to hide from old people once the movie releases. Dong-hyuk says that this will be “another controversial film,” and that it currently has the working title K.O Club.

Dong-hyuk hopes that the new show will be available on Netflix by 2024.

Squid Game evolved into a worldwide phenomenon that was streamed by 111 million viewers when the series launched in the fall of last year.

Source: Variety

Comments