Tesla delivers 310,000 vehicles in Q1 2022 amid ‘exceptionally difficult’ quarter

Tesla delivered roughly 310,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of approximately 20,000 compared to the last quarter in 2021 when the company delivered 308,000 EVs.

As usual, the company sold way more Model Y and Model 3 vehicles (295,324) compared to its more expensive Model S and Model X trims (14,724).

This was an *exceptionally* difficult quarter due to supply chain interruptions & China zero Covid policy. Outstanding work by Tesla team & key suppliers saved the day. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2022

Musk tweeted that the quarter was “exceptionally difficult” due to supply chain issues and the lockdowns at the Shanghai Tesla factory.

That said, the company is still growing quarter over quarter. It also opened a new factory in Berlin recently and has plans to open another in Austin, Texas. These should help increase production and deliveries even more.

Source: @ElonMusk Via: The Verge