Toronto’s High Park to open for cherry blossom viewing

Spring in Toronto means the blooming of cherry blossoms at High Park, and for the first time in two years, residents will be able to witness one of the city’s best features.

The City of Toronto announced Tuesday Sakura trees would be open for viewing for the first time since 2019.

The park was closed to the public during the 2020 blooming season because of the pandemic. Advice from public health saw the trees fenced off in 2021 to discourage people from gathering.

The city created a Bloom Cam that allowed the public to watch the cherry blossoms bloom in real-time. It was active over the past two years and will be going live this year as well.

“Thanks to the progress we have made confronting COVID-19, everyone will be able to come out and enjoy the cherry blossoms when they bloom this spring,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said.

“When the peak bloom begins, I encourage you to rediscover the cherry blossoms in High Park and in cherry blossom locations across the city.”

Cherry blossoms can also be viewed at several venues across the city, including Centennial Park and Birkdale Ravine.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: City of Toronto