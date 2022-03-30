Telus Health acquires Sprout Wellness Solutions

Telus Health has acquired Sprout Wellness Solutions, a company it invested in since 2015.

The digital solution educates people to improve their health by changing their behaviour. It offers real-time health risk assessments, activity tracking, and wellness content.

“For more than a decade, Sprout has contributed to improving people’s health and wellness, and we are pleased to add it to our full suite of virtual health services to continue helping businesses support the health and wellness of every employee,” Daniel Martz, vice president of virtual care at Telus Health, said.

The new service is available to Canadian employers who use the Telus Health benefit plan.

Sprout will continue to be available to all current customers.

Image credit: Telus

Source: Telus