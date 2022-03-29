CRTC provides $19.5 million to fund broadband projects in 10 communities

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is funding seven projects that will benefit 10 communities across B.C. and Alberta.

$19.5 million from the Broadband Fund is going towards four companies that must provide mobile wireless services or fixed broadband access.

ATG Arrow Technology Group received nearly $16 million to provide five communities in Alberta with download speeds up to 100Mbps and upload speeds up to 50Mbps.

East Shore Internet Society received $1.3 million to provide two B.C. communities with download and upload speeds up to 250Mbps.

South Kountry Cable Ltd. received $764,000 to provide download speeds up to 80Mbps and upload speeds of 20Mbps in the community of Jaffray, B.C.

Telus received $1.6 million to provide two B.C. Indigenous communities with LTE-A, or 4G, mobile access.

“Money is now flowing in areas of the country where Canadians do not currently have access to an internet service that meets our universal service objective,” Ian Scott, CRTC’s chairperson, said.

The Broadband Fund has committed a total of $206 million to improve broadband services in 170 communities so far.

Source: CRTC