Rogers to serve as Microsoft’s Canadian partner on new Teams feature

Rogers and Microsoft have entered a five-year partnership to help businesses enhance their digital experience.

Rogers is using Microsoft’s cloud platform Azure, in combination with its 5G network to fuel innovation, new customer experiences, and encourage employee collaboration. It’s also the first to offer Operator Connect Mobile in Canada.

The new feature allows a single SIM number to function across Microsoft Teams, which Azure powers. The number can be used to make calls on mobile or desktop. Users can seamlessly move calls between the two without any disruptions.

Rogers says the solution will allow companies to reduce the cost of voice services and enhance customer and employee experience.

“Landlines and legacy voice services are rapidly being replaced by mobile — the workplace is shifting, and our customers have embraced new ways of working,” Ron McKenzie, President of Rogers Business, said in a statement. “Together, we are bringing Operator Connect Mobile to Canada, which will help businesses save up to 50 percent in costs by upgrading outdated, expensive legacy voice infrastructure.”

Rogers is the only Canadian company where Operator Connect Mobile is available. BT, Swisscom, Telia, and Verizon are the other companies Microsoft is working with.

Source: Rogers