Lyft to add $0.55 fuel surcharge to rides in Canada

Rideshare service Lyft will join Uber in adding a fuel surcharge to customers’ fares.

Lyft confirmed to MobileSyrup that it would apply a $0.55 CAD fuel surcharge in its Canadian markets following reports from The Verge that the company would add a surcharge in the U.S.

In a blog post, Lyft says 100 percent of the surcharge will go directly to drivers to help offset fuel costs. Moreover, the company says drivers can expect to receive these additional earnings for at least the next 60 days.

Drivers can find the additional earnings in each trip receipt as well as in their earnings summary.

Source: Lyft