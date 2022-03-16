PlayStation’s Mega March sale discounts games up to 70 percent off

The PlayStation Store has launched a new sale just in time for March Break.
Some of the titles on sale include The Sinking City, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Back 4 Blood, Deathloop and many more.
This sale is available until March 30th.
Below are the notable titles included in the sale:
- The Sinking City: now $13.39, was $66.99
- A Plague Tale: Innocence: now $13.37, was $53,49
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: now $31.99, was $79.99
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition: now $54.99, was $109.99
- Batman: Arkham Knight: now $9.99, was $49.99
- Battlefield 2042: now $44.99, was $89.99
- Bully: now $11.99, was $19.99
- Deathloop: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Death’s Door: now $20.24, waa $26.99
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: now $52.35, was $93.49
- It Takes Two: now $21.99, was $54.99
- Guardians of the Galaxy: now $39.99, was $79.99
For a full list of discounted titles, follow this link.
Source: PlayStation