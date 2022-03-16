PlayStation’s Mega March sale discounts games up to 70 percent off

The PlayStation Store has launched a new sale just in time for March Break.

Some of the titles on sale include The Sinking City, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Back 4 Blood, Deathloop and many more.

This sale is available until March 30th.

Below are the notable titles included in the sale:

Source: PlayStation