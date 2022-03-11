PS4 owners can now get three months of Apple TV+ for free

PlayStation 4 owners can now receive a free three-month subscription to Apple TV+.

The offer is eligible to new subscribers and requires you to have a free PSN and Apple ID. If you meet those criteria, follow these steps to claim the subscription:

Download the Apple TV app onto your PS4 from the ‘TV and Video’ section Open the app and follow the on-screen instructions Sign in with your Apple ID (or create one, if needed)

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99 CAD/month on its own, giving this offer a $17.97 value. Note that this is a separate promotion from the six-month Apple TV+ offer on PS5. That said, both offers can be redeemed until July 22nd, 2022.

Notable Apple TV+ originals include the Oscar-nominated drama films, Coda and The Tragedy of Macbeth, the drama series The Morning Show and the comedy series Ted Lasso and The Afterparty.

Image credit: Apple

Source: PlayStation