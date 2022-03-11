Here’s a chance to win a new ‘Green’ iPhone 13 with MobileSyrup

Apple’s ‘Green’ iPhone 13 is now available for pre-order in Canada, with the phone officially releasing on March 18th. However, if you’re not looking to buy the new iPhone 13 colour yourself, MobileSyrup has you covered.

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina display, two 12-megapixel cameras, and more.

In Patrick O’Rourke’s review of the iPhone 13 he writes, “even though the iPhone 13 is very much an incremental step forward, it includes useful new features like a more powerful processor, the excellent Cinematic video mode and a brighter display.”

The iPhone 13 we have to offer is a brand-new 128GB ‘Green’ iPhone 13 that typically costs $1,099. This contest runs from March 11th and the winner will be selected on March 31st.

Subscribe to our newsletter using the form below for your chance to win the Green iPhone 13.