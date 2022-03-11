Apple’s iPhone SE (2022), iPad Air (2022) and Green iPhone 13 are now available for pre-order

Apple’s iPhone SE (2022), iPad Air (2022) and new green iPhone 13/iPhone 13 Pro are now available for pre-order.

iPhone SE (2022)

The iPhone SE (2022) features the same 4.7-inch iPhone 8-like design as its predecessor, including the popular physical Touch ID Home Button. This year’s upgrades include the iPhone 13 series’ A15 chip, 5G connectivity and new software-powered camera features.

The iPhone SE (2022) starts at $579 and is available in ‘Midnight,’ ‘Starlight’ and ‘Product Red.’ The smartphone releases on March 18th and is available to pre-order now.

iPad Air (2022)

Like the iPhone SE (2022), the new iPad Air (2022)’s upgrades are mostly inside. The tablet features Apple’s powerful M1 processor, the same chip added to the iPad Pro line, and features new colours like ‘Blue’ and ‘Starlight.’

The iPad Air (2022) starts at $749 and is available in ‘Space Grey,’ ‘Pink,’ ‘Purple,’ ‘Blue’ and ‘Starlight.’ The tablet releases on March 18th and is available to pre-order now.

iPhone 13 ‘Green’ and iPhone 13 Pro ‘Alpine Green’

Apple’s new ‘Green’ iPhone 13 mini/iPhone 13 and ‘Alpine Green’ iPhone 13 Pro/iPhone 13 Pro Max are now available to pre-order starting at $949/$1,099 and $1,399/$1,549 respectively.

The smartphones are identical to the rest of the iPhone 13 lineup beyond the new colour, which seems to take inspiration from the iPhone 11 Pro’s ‘Midnight Green.’

The new green iPhone 13 devices release on March 18th and are available to pre-order now.

Image credit: Apple