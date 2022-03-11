Get Telus’ PureFibre 300Mbps plan $45 off

Vancouver, Canada-based Telus is offering its PureFibre Internet 300 plan for $45 off.

The 300Mbps upload/download speed plan normally costs $120, but the new flash deal, shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘LesDeals,’ brings the price down to $75/month.

It’s worth noting that this promotion pricing is only available to current Telus and Koodo mobility customers. However, in case you’re a new customer, you can get the same plan for $85/month, which is still better than Telus’ regular $120 pricing.

It’s worth noting that the offer requires a two-year term, after which, the price will go back to $120. Also worth noting is that Telus’ PureFibre services are only available to Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec residents.

To claim the promotion, even if you’re not a current Telus customer, head to the offer page, click on ‘Get this deal’ and use promo code FLASH at checkout.

Learn more about the promotion here, or check out other Telus internet plans here.

Image credit: Telus

Source: Telus Via: RedFlagDeals