N64’s F-Zero X comes to Switch Online’s ‘Expansion Pack’ on March 11th

F-Zero X is racing onto the Nintendo’s Switch Online’ Expansion Pack’ subscription tier on Friday, March 11th.

The game was originally released back in 1998 as the sequel to Super Nintendo (SNES) racing game F-Zero X. Though it’s not the greatest looking title, it ran at 60fps and supported 30 AI racers competing simultaneously, which at the time was a technical achievement.

F-Zero X is the thirteenth game to hit Switch Online’s Expansion Pack tier. Last month, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask hit the streaming service, with Pokémon Snap, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards and Mario Golf arriving in the coming months.

Though several N64 games ran poorly on the Switch when they first launched, Nintendo has made moves to improve their emulation over the last few weeks. For example, fog has finally returned to The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time.

Version 2.0.0 is now available. There appear to be a bunch of game configuration updates. Notably, however: the infamous Water Temple room is completely fixed, as the fog has been restored.

Nintendo’s ‘Expansion Pack’ online tier costs $63.99 for a 12-month individual membership (one account) or $99.99 for a 12-month Family Membership (up to eight accounts).