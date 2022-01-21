The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is coming to Nintendo Switch Online in February

Following the recent release of Banjo-Kazooie, Nintendo has confirmed that the 12th game to hit its Switch Online’ Expansion Pack’ tier will be The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask.

So far, all we know is that the game is coming to the subscription service in February. Nintendo will likely reveal a more specific release date in the coming weeks.

Set in the world of Termina, Link’s second N64 adventure has the titular Hylian saving the world from the moon. The game focuses on a three-day cycle and has the player donning different masks to transform into a Deku, a Goran and a Zora.

Save Termina before it’s met with a terrible fate! The Legend of #Zelda: Majora's Mask comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members in February! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/t8CAIoSAkn — Nintendo of Canada (@NintendoCanada) January 21, 2022

Hopefully, Nintendo is able to iron out the emulation issues several switch titles — including Ocarina of Time — currently experience. For example, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time suffers from delayed button presses and strange graphical anomalies.

I’ve never been entirely sure where I stand on Majora’s Mask. On the one hand, it’s arguably the most unique title in the series, but to an extent, it lacks the exploration-focus I like about the franchise.

If you’ve followed my work (and incessant tweeting) over the years, I’ve stated at times that Majora’s Mask is my least favourite Zelda title, then later, called it an “underappreciated classic” when I reviewed the 3DS remake back in 2015.

I’m excited to dive back into Majora’s Mask to see how it holds up today — and more importantly, if my opinion on the game has yet again shifted.

Nintendo’s ‘Expansion Pack‘ online tier costs $63.99 for a 12-month individual membership (one account) or $99.99 for a 12-month Family Membership (up to eight accounts).

Image credit: Nintendo