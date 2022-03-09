Governments of Canada and Alberta increase funding to end digital divide in Alberta

The governments of Canada and Alberta are increasing their financial commitment to bring high-speed internet to rural Alberta residents.

In December, the two governments committed $300 million in joint funding. Today they increased funding to $780 million.

The increase deals with the $1 billion price tag to eliminate Alberta’s digital divide.

“We need to close this connection gap and ensure that every nook and cranny of Alberta has access to reliable high-speed internet,” Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, said in a statement.

Each government is funding $390 million. The federal government provides the money through the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF).

“With this funding agreement in place, we can focus on reviewing funding applications and getting shovels in the ground this spring so we can bring immediate relief to Albertans all across the province,” Nate Glubish, Minister of Service Alberta, said in a statement.

The federal government has already announced 21 projects in the province funded through the UBF fund, valued at $41 million. It’s unclear when the government will provide details on projects relating to today’s announcement.

All projects funded through the UBF can be viewed here.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada