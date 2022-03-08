PlayStation’s next State of Play streams March 9

Sony’s next PlayStation ‘State of Play’ presentation will stream this Wednesday, March 9th at 5pm ET/2pm PT.

Though it’s unclear what we’ll see during the event, PlayStation mentions that the presentation will feature “new reveals and eye-catching updates for PS5 and PS4 titles.”

In a blog post surrounding the event, Sony says that the keynote will highlight “…great games coming from some of our beloved Japanese publishers, though we’ll have a few updates from other developers located around the world, too.”

Beyond this, Sony also mentions that we won’t see anything related to PlayStation VR2 titles during this particular State of Play.

Similar to past State of Play streams, you’ll be able to watch the presentation on Sony’s Twitch and YouTube channels. It’s possible the live stream will offer a look at Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XVI, given the previously confirmed “spring” window for an update on the game.

Previous events have focused on Gran Turismo 7 and Ghostwire Tokyo.

MobileSyrup will have comprehensive coverage surrounding the event tomorrow evening.

Image credit: Sony

Source: Sony