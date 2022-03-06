What do you want to see at Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event?

This week, Apple officially announced its ‘Peek Performance’ March 8th event following weeks of rumours. The keynote kicks off Tuesday, March 8th at 1pm ET/10am PT, and we’re expecting to see a few notable Apple products revealed.

As mentioned in our ‘what to expect‘ story, we believe a new iPhone SE, iPad Air, MacBook Air and possibly Mac mini might be showcased during the keynote. Further, we expect to see a redesigned, colourful M1-powered Macbook Air and possibly a Mac mini that features Apple’s M1 Pro/Max chip — or even a more powerful new M2 chip.

As always, it’s important to note that this is just speculation based on rumours from the last few weeks.

This week the question at hand is: what do you want to see at this event? Would you like to see an M1 Pro/Max-powered Mac mini in a variety of different colours or an iPhone SE with Face ID?

Let us know in the comments below.