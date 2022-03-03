Freedom Mobile rolls out new $55/mo 18GB plan

Shaw-owned regional provider Freedom Mobile added a new $55/mo plan with 18GB of data and changed up a few other plans.

The new $55/18GB plan sits nicely between the provider’s $50/15GB and $60/25GB plans, neither of which have changed recently. Freedom still offers its $75/30GB and $80/40GB plans.

However, Freedom’s Canada/U.S. plan has changed, going from $85/mo with 30GB of data to $90/mp with 50GB of data (plus an extra gigabyte of nationwide data). While more expensive, I’d happily pay $5 more per month for an extra 20GB of data. You can view the full list of plans below:

$50/mo with 15GB of Freedom Data, 1GB nationwide data

$55/mo with 18GB of Freedom Data, 1GB nationwide data

$60/mo with 25GB of Freedom Data, 1GB nationwide data

$75/mo with 30GB of Freedom Data, 2GB nationwide data

$80/mo with 40GB of Freedom Data, 2GB nationwide data

$90/mo with 50GB of Freedom Data, 4GB nationwide data, and Canada/U.S. calling

All the above plans include unlimited Canada-wide talk and unlimited global text — the Canada/U.S. plan adds U.S. calling to that mix. For those unfamiliar with Freedom’s data structure, customers get two data buckets — one for data on Freedom’s network, and one for roaming on partner networks.

Beyond that, it’s worth noting that Freedom still offers the $5/mo discount for those who use Auto Pay. The prices above include that discount.

You can learn more about Freedom’s plans here.